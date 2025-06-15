Walter Mzembi Arrested Days After Secret Mnangagwa Meeting

In a dramatic twist, former Foreign Minister Walter Mzembi was arrested on Friday, 13 June 2025, just two days after he made headlines for meeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

Mzembi is now expected to appear in court, where the magistrate will either cancel the warrant or order that he be held in custody until his trial concludes.

Mzembi, who has been in exile since 2018, was picked up on an outstanding arrest warrant after skipping court during his corruption trial seven years ago. His sudden return and high-profile meeting with the President had already sparked outrage, especially since he was still officially a fugitive.

Cancer, Exile and a Quiet Return

Mzembi fled Zimbabwe in 2018, claiming he needed urgent cancer treatment in South Africa. At the time, he was facing charges of criminal abuse of office. He later alleged he was being politically targeted following the fall of former President Robert Mugabe in the 2017 military coup.

From South Africa, Mzembi moved to Zambia, where he lived in quiet exile—until he quietly resurfaced in Harare on 11 June 2025 for a surprise meeting with Mnangagwa at State House.

The Corruption Charges

Back in 2019, the courts issued a warrant for Mzembi’s arrest after he failed to appear in court. He was accused of converting US$2 million worth of television screens, meant for public viewing zones during the 2010 World Cup, to personal use.

The National Prosecuting Authority even said it would ask Interpol to track him down, but there’s little evidence those efforts were seriously followed up, especially since Mzembi continued moving freely between Zambia and South Africa, which are both Interpol member states.

Zimbabweans React After Walter Mzembi is Arrested: “It’s All a Script”

After ZimLive broke the story of his arrest, Zimbabweans took to social media to share their thoughts. While some were surprised, many were deeply sceptical. Some claimed the arrest was just political theatre—a staged act to make the government look tough on corruption while quietly welcoming Mzembi back into the fold. Others said he had been misled into thinking he would be forgiven.

Here are some of the comments:

@DrNoma99:

That was the agreement – we will catch you a bit to save face, pretend we are prosecuting you then we will release you. The admission is complete.

@VMusinachirevo:

Everything is rehearsed, we are following a written down script, the arrest is just a procedure to clear him of the charge at the courts, then boom, he gets a ministerial position, and the grooming of him to succeed Mnangagwa starts.

@Ishmaelmandinye:

Mnangagwa, stop it. Kusvoresa ma courts netupolitics twemahumbwe nxaa. Zimbabweans no have respect for these courts because of bogus judges and their bogus judgements nxaa