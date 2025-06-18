Walter Mzembi Remanded in Custody Pending Trial

Walter Mzembi, Zimbabwe’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs, has been remanded in custody following a court appearance before Harare Regional Magistrate Donald Ndirowei. The prominent politician will remain in custody until 1 July, when his trial is scheduled to begin in Court 14

Mzembi’s defence attorney declined media interviews following the proceedings, stating he was not prepared to discuss the case publicly at this time. The legal representative’s refusal to comment has added to the intrigue surrounding this high-stakes legal battle.

Health Concerns Cited in Warrant Cancellation Bid

During yesterday’s hearing, the former government official sought to have three outstanding arrest warrants nullified. Through his lawyer Killian Mandiki, Mzembi presented medical evidence suggesting his previous court absences resulted from serious health complications rather than any attempt to avoid prosecution.

“In 2018, my client legitimately requested passport release exclusively for cancer treatment abroad,” Mandiki explained to the court. “His medical condition requires specialized ongoing care and essential medications.”

Voluntary Return Demonstrates Compliance

The defence emphasised that Mzembi’s unimpeded return to Zimbabwe proved his commitment to legal due process.

“He came back voluntarily without any external pressure, showing his respect for the judicial system,” Mandiki added.

Acting Deputy Prosecutor-General Tendai Shonhayi informed the magistrate that state prosecutors would file their official response to the defence’s arguments later that day. The court adjourned to allow for proper consideration of the submissions.

Walter Mzambi Remanded in Custody For Corruption Charges

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Mzembi recently for allegedly breaching bail conditions connected to two separate legal matters. One case involves accusations related to trust property, while the other concerns alleged passport control violations during his time as Tourism Minister.

As the legal proceedings continue, the case presents a complex intersection of health considerations, legal accountability, and public interest in the fate of this prominent political figure.