Despite mounting military and economic pressure from the United States, Iran is showing stronger resilience than many expected.

Recent analysis suggests Tehran is actively deploying a “Resistance Economy” strategy—focusing on domestic resources while shifting trade դեպի land routes with neighbors such as Turkey, Iraq, and Pakistan, bypassing maritime blockades.

A key lifeline remains the Caspian Sea corridor, allowing continued imports—especially food and essential goods—from Russia, softening the impact of restricted access to the Persian Gulf.

Iran is also backed by substantial gold reserves, providing a financial cushion to stabilize its currency and sustain critical imports. Pre-war stockpiling has further ensured that basic goods remain available in the short term.

However, the pressure is building beneath the surface—rising inflation, increasing unemployment, and a strained cost of living are beginning to hit the population.

War of endurance: Iran’s economy “not collapsing” despite heavy pressure



Despite mounting military and economic pressure from the United States, Iran is showing stronger resilience than many expected.



Recent analysis suggests Tehran is actively deploying a “Resistance Economy” strategy—focusing on domestic resources while shifting trade դեպի land routes with neighbors such as Turkey, Iraq, and Pakistan, bypassing maritime blockades.



A key lifeline remains the Caspian Sea corridor, allowing continued imports—especially food and essential goods—from Russia, softening the impact of restricted access to the Persian Gulf.



Iran is also backed by substantial gold reserves, providing a financial cushion to stabilize its currency and sustain critical imports. Pre-war stockpiling has further ensured that basic goods remain available in the short term.



However, the pressure is building beneath the surface—rising inflation, increasing unemployment, and a strained cost of living are beginning to hit the population.