War vet slams Trump after jarring gaffe with foreign leader

President Donald Trump had a cringeworthy moment with world leaders this week, an MSNBC panel argued on Thursday.

Trump was meeting with five African leaders, including Liberian President Joseph Boakai.

“Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?” Trump gushed.

The president attempted to explain that his country’s national language is English, but Trump continued.

“Such good English,” he said. “Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?” Mr. Trump continued. “Where? Were you educated? Where?”

Paul Rieckhoff, founder of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, responded to the moment by calling Trump “an embarrassment every day, but especially on the national stage when the world is watching.”

“I mean, the capital of Liberia is Monrovia because it’s named after the American President [James] Monroe,” said Reickhoff, citing the fifth president of the United States. “I mean, the flag even looks like our flag. I mean, this is really basic stuff that most American representatives of our nation know, or at least have the respect to learn before they speak to a group of people.”

He said that it’s hurting America’s standing.

“I mean, there’s some folks who are laughing at us. There are some folks who just lost respect for us, but it’s just — it’s such an embarrassment, and I don’t think we can just gloss gloss past it as a flub, or it’s just how he is. I mean, this reflects poorly on our entire nation, and we should never normalize it.”

The New York Times explained on Wednesday about Liberia’s deep ties to the U.S. as part of “America’s ‘Back to Africa’ movement and the American Colonization Society, a group formed in 1816 by philanthropists, abolitionists, and some slave owners. That society, established in part as a response to rebellions of enslaved people, helped resettle free Black Americans in what would become Liberia.”