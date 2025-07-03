War veteran Blessed Geza has assured Zimbabweans that the “people’s revolution” is still on course

Outspoken war veteran and critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Blessed Geza, has assured Zimbabweans that the “people’s revolution” is still on course

In a strongly worded address on Tuesday, Geza reaffirmed his commitment to challenging the status quo, accusing senior government officials and elites of corruption, betrayal, and losing touch with the values of the liberation struggle.

“Good evening, Family of Zimbabwe,” Geza began. “I greet you with gladness. First, I want to inform you that we have submitted the requests you made. Perhaps you noticed that Vice President Chiwenga later issued a statement in Victoria Falls, saying the Zvigananda — the corrupt — their days are numbered. War veterans everywhere are pleased with Chiwenga’s stance.”

Geza emphasized that although the movement may appear dormant on the surface, internal work is ongoing.

“We are now parked — but that doesn’t mean the revolution has stopped. It is moving forward,” he said.

He criticized what he described as the unchecked arrogance of elites, singling out controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei. Geza condemned Tagwirei’s alleged corruption and his growing influence in both ZANU PF and government.

“We watched him travel around Zimbabwe, to places like Masvingo and Bulawayo — including ZCC gatherings — speaking arrogantly,” said Geza. “He called people who aren’t involved in tenders foolish. What kind of statement is that? We know those tenders are awarded through corruption, all from the Office of the President. The official process no longer exists.”

Geza questioned why ZANU PF members applaud what he sees as blatant corruption: “What’s special about Tagwirei? All the money he flaunts is from corruption. This man is a thief. He stole an entire church — SDA members are crying. He took over Kereke’s hospital. And now, out of nowhere, he’s in the Central Committee, positioned as a future president?”

Turning his attention to President Mnangagwa, Geza accused him of abandoning the liberation ideals and comrades who helped bring him to power.

“This country was won through bloodshed. Comrades like Chiwenga and Valerio Sibanda are still alive — and yet ED has chosen to align himself with the Zvigananda — the corrupt. Chiwenga is now discouraged from speaking out against corruption. What happened to comradeship?”

He recounted how Mnangagwa was once a political exile: “When ED was a refugee, it was comrades who called him back to lead. Mugabe told Chiwenga, ‘You don’t know this man, ED. I would rather leave the country in your hands.’ But Chiwenga said, ‘Let ED rule.’ And now, ED has betrayed the very people who put him in power.”

Geza also took aim at the handling of war veterans, saying their voices are no longer represented by ZANU PF.

“The war veterans, mujibas, and chimbwidos have grievances. They are independent. But now you’ve co-opted figures like Victor Matemadanda and Mahiya, who no longer speak for real war veterans. That’s why the so-called war veterans’ meetings are boycotted. The generals aren’t attending because they know those meetings are a farce,” he said.

Despite his criticism, Geza expressed hope that the tide is turning.

“What pleases me is that some war veterans who were lost are beginning to wake up. We can’t blame them — not everyone wakes up on the same day. But the awakening has begun.”

He cited Monica Mutsvangwa’s recent remarks in Manicaland as a sign that some within the system are starting to see the truth: “She acknowledged that the current financial mismanagement is hurting the country. That gave us hope.”

Geza ended his address by urging unity among those who believe in the ideals of the liberation struggle and called for continued vigilance as the political situation unfolds.- Zimeye