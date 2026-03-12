Breaking News : War With Iran Could Cost the US Over $50 Billion as First Six Days Already Exceed $11 Billion





A new report indicates that the United States has already spent more than $11 billion within the first six days of military operations linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran, underscoring the enormous financial cost of modern high-intensity warfare. Analysts warn that if the conflict continues, the overall cost could exceed $50 billion.





According to the report, the spending surge is being driven by extensive missile defense operations, precision strike missions, and large-scale naval and air deployments across the region.

One of the largest expenses has been the interception of Iranian missiles and drones targeting U.S. forces and regional allies. American air defense systems including Patriot and THAAD interceptors, along with Standard Missile interceptors launched from U.S. Navy destroyers, cost millions of dollars per shot. The high number of intercept launches during the first days of fighting significantly increased operational costs.





The United States has also conducted long-range precision strikes against Iranian military targets and infrastructure, using high-end munitions such as Tomahawk cruise missiles, which can cost roughly $2 million each.





Beyond munitions, the deployment and sustained operation of carrier strike groups, fighter aircraft, intelligence platforms, and logistics networks have further driven costs. Maintaining a large military presence in an active combat environment requires constant fuel supply, maintenance operations, surveillance coverage, and personnel support.





Defense analysts cited in the report say the $11 billion figure only reflects the immediate operational costs during the first six days of the conflict, meaning the total could rise significantly if operations continue or expand. Replacement of expended munitions, equipment wear, and extended deployments could push the final cost far higher.





The figures illustrate how quickly expenses can escalate in modern conflicts where advanced missile defense systems and precision weapons are used extensively against large-scale missile and drone threats.



Source: NDTV