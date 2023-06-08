WARMA CORRUPTION SAGA DEEPENS

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) continues to grow feet on whether Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) Director General Kenneth Nyundu and 2 others will be prosecuted for fraud, tax evasion and abuse of authority, without stepping on the toes of politicians.

According to investigative reports, the Commission had been investigating Engineer Nyundu for abuse of office.

It is alleged that while on vocation leave and without approval of the Board Chairperson, Engineer Nyundu used a Toyota Hilux registration number BAR 2415 worth K1,251,000 which got involved in an accident while in his custody.

The vehicle has since been written off and no disciplinary action has been taken by the Board for abuse of authority.

And in a matter of Fraud, Engineer Nyundu is being investigated for earning an exaggerated K15,536.64 in monthly housing allowances and K29,649.03 in motor vehicle allowance based on the forgery done to his contract dated 5th February, 2021.

The contract was forged during the period when the Board was dissolved after change of government in 2021.

According to the source, the audit conducted by the Audit Department from the Ministry of Finance in July, 2022 revealed the existence of two contracts for the WARMA Director General.

A further investigation revealed Engineer Nyundu had accumulated a total of K85,000 in additional illegal housing allowances and K1 million in vehicle allowance for the vehicle he has not yet acquired one.

“A senior board member is an accomplice in this forgery and bas been putting pressure on the commissions tk close this matter up,” revealed the source.

Although auditors from the Finance Ministry recommended that illegal payments for the Director General must be readjusted to conform with the legal contract, WARMA has failed to implement recommendations to the payroll system.

According to the source, the Commission is under pressure to close the case as WARMA is alleged to be financing allowances for known UPND officials, which President Hakainde Hichilema is not aware of.

Efforts to get a comment from the Anti-Corruption Commission Spokesperson proved futile.