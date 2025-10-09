Warning to All Aspiring Presidential Candidates: Do Not Mislead Zambians on the Energy Sector

*⚠️Warning to All Aspiring Presidential Candidates: Do Not Mislead Zambians on the Energy Sector*





*By: Bornface Siliya Kenan Zulu*

*Date:09-10-2025*



As Zambia approaches another pivotal election season, aspiring presidential candidates—both in government and opposition—must be reminded of their sacred duty to speak truthfully and responsibly to the people. The energy sector, a cornerstone of our national development and regional influence, cannot be reduced to political slogans or wishful promises. Misleading Zambians with unrealistic manifestos that promise cheap electricity and an end to load shedding without a clear, technically sound roadmap is not only irresponsible—it is dangerous.





*The Danger of Building Castles on Sand*



Promises of “affordable electricity for all” and “complete eradication of load shedding” are seductive. But without a credible plan backed by technical feasibility, financial modeling, and stakeholder consultation, such pledges are castles built on sand. They collapse under the weight of reality, leaving citizens disillusioned and the energy sector destabilized.





Electricity generation, transmission, and distribution require massive capital investment, long-term planning, and regional cooperation. Zambia’s energy challenges—aging infrastructure, limited generation capacity, and financial constraints—cannot be solved overnight. Politicians who ignore these realities risk undermining public trust and setting back progress.





*Why Exporting Electricity Matters*



Zambia is a proud member of the Southern Africa Power Pool (SAPP), a regional energy trading platform that enhances grid stability, economic integration, and diplomatic cooperation. Calls to halt electricity exports in favor of domestic consumption may sound patriotic, but they are short-sighted and economically reckless.





Stopping exports would:

– Jeopardize regional agreements and Zambia’s reputation as a reliable power supplier.

– Reduce foreign exchange earnings critical for reinvesting in our energy infrastructure.

– Disrupt the delicate balance of supply and demand across Southern Africa, potentially triggering retaliatory measures.





Energy diplomacy is not a zero-sum game. We must meet domestic needs and honor regional obligations.



*Consult Before You Commit*



Manifestos must be grounded in facts, not fantasies. Politicians must consult energy experts, engineers, economists, and regional stakeholders before making public declarations. The energy sector is too complex and too vital to be shaped by populist rhetoric.





We urge all candidates to:

– Engage with the Energy Regulation Board (ERB), ZESCO, IPPs, and technical advisors.

– Understand the implications of cost-reflective tariffs and why they are essential for attracting investment and ensuring sustainability.

– Present realistic timelines and budgets for infrastructure upgrades, rural electrification, and renewable energy integration.





*Cost-Reflective Tariffs: A Non-Negotiable Truth*



No government can sustainably provide electricity below the cost of production. Previous administrations have struggled to implement cost-reflective tariffs, often delaying reforms due to political pressure. This has led to:

– Mounting debt within the energy sector.

– Reduced investor confidence.

– Inadequate maintenance and expansion of the grid.





Overpromising and underdelivering has eroded public trust. It’s time to reverse that trend with honesty, transparency, and strategic planning.





*A Sovereign Reminder*



Let us not forget the Zambian proverb: “Imiti ikula empanga.” The young trees will one day become the forest. What we plant today—truth or deception—will shape the Zambia of tomorrow.





The eagle on our flag still soars because we have endured, innovated, and stood firm. Zambia is majestic, resilient, and capable of greatness—provided our energy security is not compromised.



Let the world remember who we are:

One Zambia. One Nation. United we stand. Divided we fall.