Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Robert Mugabe Junior Over Dangerous Drugs

Robert Mugabe Junior Wanted After Missing Drug Trial

Robert Mugabe Junior, the son of the late President of Zimbabwe, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, is now the subject of a warrant of arrest after failing to appear in court to answer charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs. The 33-year-old, who was first arrested on 1 October 2025, is already out on US$300 (approximately R5,500) bail. On Thursday, the Harare Magistrates’ Court issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear for the scheduled proceedings.

Court Issues Warrant After No-Show

Magistrate Lisa Mutendereki authorised the warrant after the court orderly called Mugabe Junior’s name three times outside the courtroom. According to NewsDay, three witnesses had been booked to testify but were told they would be summoned again once he is located.

The court confirmed that Mugabe Junior had been expected for the continuation of the trial following his arrest on 1 October 2025.

Details Of The Initial Arrest On 1 October 2025

The police intercepted Mugabe Junior at around 8:30 am on 1 October 2025 while he was driving a Honda Fit erratically along Sam Nujoma Street Extension in Harare. Officers conducted a search, recovering two sachets of dagga, one pack of Rizla rolling papers, and a dagga crusher. The dagga reportedly weighed two grams and carried an estimated street value of US$30 (about R550).

A source said,

“He was taken by the Drugs and Narcotics section after they discovered dagga and a powder suspected to be cocaine among his belongings.”

Bail Conditions And Missed Court Dates

On 3 October 2025, Magistrate Mutendereki granted Mugabe Junior bail of US$300 (R5,500) after two nights in custody. Prosecutor Mandirasa Chigumira explained the bail terms:

“The accused shall report every Friday at CID Drugs and Narcotics. He shall reside at his given address until this matter is finalised.”

His next court appearance was set for 22 October 2025. He did not attend that session, prompting a postponement. The 6 November 2025 hearing was intended to resume the case, but his absence led to the warrant now in force.

Previous Legal Issues And Family Cases

This is not the first time the late President’s son has faced legal trouble. In February 2023, he was arrested over allegations of malicious damage to property after a party in Harare, where cars were reportedly damaged. The matter was later withdrawn after compensation was paid.