WARREN BUFFET EARNS OVER $2 MILLION A DAY — JUST FOR HOLDING COCA-COLA STOCK!

That’s the power of long-term investing.



Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought 400 million shares of Coca-Cola back in 1988 for just $1.3 billion.



Today, those shares pay out $736 million annually in dividends—or roughly $2.02 million a day, without selling a single share.

He once said he drinks 5 cans of Coke a day.



Turns out, Coke pays him back… every single minute.

Moral of the story?

Own great businesses. Be patient.

Let compounding do the rest.

