WARREN BUFFET EARNS OVER $2 MILLION A DAY — JUST FOR HOLDING COCA-COLA STOCK!



That’s the power of long-term investing.





Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought 400 million shares of Coca-Cola back in 1988 for just $1.3 billion.





Today, those shares pay out $736 million annually in dividends—or roughly $2.02 million a day, without selling a single share.



He once said he drinks 5 cans of Coke a day.





Turns out, Coke pays him back… every single minute.



Moral of the story?



Own great businesses. Be patient.



Let compounding do the rest.