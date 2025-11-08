“Was Everything About Apartheid Really Bad?” – Helen Zille Sparks Debate



Former Premier and DA leader Helen Zille has stirred discussion by saying that while apartheid was a brutal system of oppression, not every aspect of its legacy was entirely negative. She points to institutions and infrastructure that South Africa inherited—our independent judiciary, roads, rail systems, and water infrastructure—as tools that the country can continue to use for progress today.





Zille’s argument is that acknowledging useful legacies does not justify apartheid, but it allows the nation to learn, grow, and build on what still works. She emphasizes that even in a system marked by oppression, some structures can help South Africa move forward if used responsibly.





This statement has sparked heated debate:



Supporters argue it’s a practical view—we cannot ignore systems that still benefit society.





Critics say it risks minimizing the horrors of apartheid and the pain it caused millions.





 What do you think? Can South Africa separate positive legacies from a system built on oppression, or does acknowledging them undermine the suffering endured?