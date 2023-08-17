WAS IT NECESSARY FOR MINISTER KABUSWE TO MAKE A HASTE STATEMENT ON THE ISSUE SURROUNDING THE CAPTURE OF GOLD AT THE AIRPORT ?…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

This country has just come out of a serious episode of scandals by past govt officials who abused their powers by stealing the nations natural resources . Zambians were brutally beaten and killed for demonstrating against theby illegal activities . The UPND leadership should not forget what this country has been , even when this Gold scandal does not involve senior govt officials , people will manipulate the facts because they know that when they were in govt they stole these resources with impunity . They want zambians to think when a govt is in office it will get down to plunder these resources just like the way they did , unfortunately because the plunder becomes habitual some people continue to use same avenues to steal these precious resources .

The nation has given a lot of suggestive views on the statement which was officially delivered by the minister of mines which contradicts with the one firstly issued by the DEC officers , who should have given a comprehensive statement ?, when was the statement supposed to be publicly given ?, did govt coordinate properly after the DEC discovery of the contraband ?, how did the plane come to get fake Gold from zambia ? , considering the whole arrangement that the mineral could not have been on the plane if it was fake Gold because dealers have all the accessories to test the minerals before anything is done , and that was not the first attempt to get Gold from zambia .

I understand the agitation by zambians when it comes to these high profile deals , some people will associate them to senior govt officials because of the past experiences , therefore it is very important for the UPND govt to be very cautious and sensitive when addressing the nation over these matters , no one is going to argue on facts that it was fake Gold , but the failure to coordinate and the haste temperaments has the potential to misdirect citizens and create impulsive emotions to disbelieve what the minister said , especially that the opposition always want to see how more Angel the UPND leaders can be .

Zambians should learn to be patient when such matters arise , the security agencies are there to serve the country , it is sad to see how information is being twisted and aligning the leadership of this country , such reasoning for political mileage should remind us of what mafias did to this country , they are marely presenting issues to suit their own ways , they used to do it and they think others are doing it . We urge govt to come up with a logical conclusion over this matter so that zambians can know who was involved , because that plane surely has been coming to zambia for many years and the national airports have the data at their disposal , no air space was violated meaning it’s entry in the country was very legal. God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY