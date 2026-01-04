Was it okay for Bishop Banda to be found with government vehicle?, Laura MITI asks Catholic Church

Was it okay for Bishop Banda to be found with government vehicle?, Laura asks Catholic Church





GOVERNANCE commentator Laura Miti has asked the Catholic Church to state clearly if it was okay for Lusaka Archdiocese Archbishop Alick Banda to be found in possession of a government vehicle.







Miti said the controversy should not be viewed solely through the lens of the Archbishop’s strained relationship with the current government, but also from the standpoint of moral accountability which the Church itself champions.





Miti questioned whether the Church was comfortable defending the cleric without first clarifying whether such conduct was acceptable.





She observed that by appearing to rally behind the Archbishop without acknowledging the concern over the allegation, the Church risks giving the impression that it is shielding one of its own rather than upholding the ethical standards it expects from others.





At the same time, she said, the Church cannot convincingly occupy the moral high ground if it seems unwilling to interrogate questionable conduct within its leadership.



And, Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) issued a statement condemning the DEC for summoning Bishop Banda, but notably did not address the substantive issue of the Archbishop being found in possession of a government vehicle.





Meanwhile, Miti further noted that public confidence in the independence of law enforcement is already fragile and actions that appear selective only deepen suspicion that justice is influenced by factors beyond the law.



By George Musonda



Kalemba

LAURA MITI WRITES………



ABOUT the controversy around the DEC summoning Archbishop Alick Banda, there are two questions that deserve consideration.





The first is to the DEC.



Now, I ask this question on the premise that, in this case, Director General Nason Banda’s officers are working under no instruction, but his.



I have to be honest and state that it is a premise I don’t believe, but hey!





So, here is the question to the DEC. Why did it take you so long to investigate this matter?



You do understand, don’t you, how murky it looks that a case that has been in the public frame, for years, suddenly comes up for initial conversation?





What has happened now, that was absent before?



Surely, you know that this come and see us feels decidedly motivated by Archbishop Banda’s political stance and choice of friends?





Look, it’s like this we would be very surprised if we heard that, right now, you resurrected a case against former Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda, or discovered that Mr Frank Bwalya came back from Australia with a set of solid silver spoons, belonging to the High Commission.





No, I’m not saying these two Bemba men deserve an invitation, but you catch my drift.



Simply, public belief that law enforcement is independent of any extraneous considerations is (in the President’s baritone) very important!





Sadly, in Zambia right now, that belief is all but absent.



I now move on to the Catholic Church.



My question, to you, regards your response to the summons under discussion.





Here it is.



Is the church suggesting that it was alright for the Archbishop to be in possession of a government car, that had no business not being in government hands.





I am saying, let’s forget, for a moment, the acrimonius relationship Archbishop Banda has with the current government. Instead, let us focus, only, on the moral standing of the Archbishop in the matter.





Now, shouldn’t the Catholic Church be a little toned down in its response, considering that what Archbishop Banda is accused is of, is not something the Church can possibly be proud of?





Are we, maybe, to understand that the Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops has censured Archbishop Banda in private, and is choosing to show a united face publicly?





If that’s the case, isn’t the ZCCB worried that it is coming across as defending, to the hilt, someone accused of being unbishoply, without so much as showing concern on the substantive accusation?





Sounding as though Archbishop Banda was quietly carrying out his heavenly calling at the Cathedral praying, hearing confession and speaking truth to power then BOOM! He was summoned to the DEC!





In summary, my sense, in this matter, is that it is highly likely that if the ZRA car was in the hands of anyone useful to current boma, sembe ni nkani water ya under the bridge, flowing to the ocean.





Very problematic when law enforcement and judicial processes smell of influence beyond the requirements of the law.



The other side of this bent coin is that it is undisputedly shocking that the government has such a case, against the Archbishop.





You see, if one chooses to be a moral voice, they MUST ensure that not even DNA testing will find traces of wrong doing in their conduct of office.





In this case, both sides sadly fall way below the ability to place hand on chest/Bible and say – I swear…….