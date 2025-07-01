WATCH: Zimbabweans Unite To Buy Greatman A Car After Wicknell Chivayo Rejection

Heartwarming Story: Greatman Gets New Car Thanks To Crowdfunding After Wicknell Chivayo Rejection

Zimbabweans have come together to raise more than US$10,000 (approx. R185,000) for musician Greatman through a GoFundMe campaign, just weeks after his public appeal for help was seemingly snubbed by businessman Wicknell Chivayo. The funds were used to purchase a Honda Shuttle for the wheelchair-bound artist.

GoFundMe Campaign Hits Target

The campaign was launched by Ashford “Ashbragger” Chimombe and supported by a dedicated team of social media personalities and well-wishers. On Sunday, Chimombe shared a picture of Greatman with his new vehicle and wrote:

“Even the Bible says wakaitawo chakanaka haungafara here (if you do something good, won’t you be happy?)

Zimbabweans be proud we did it — mission accomplished.

Every cent counts. Together we are strong.



The team behind the scenes you guys are awesome.

Special thanks to John Gwenzi, Ernest Nesto James, Moreboys Munetsi for running around to ensure we had enough money and were accountable.



John Gwenzi — ma accountant manyama (a top-tier accountant)

Melsa Chido and Mai Maka — you are heroines of our generation, blessed.

Revelation 22:21: ‘The grace of the Lord Jesus be with all. Amen.’”

In an earlier update, he explained the choice of vehicle:

“Hello Family, we selected the Honda Shuttle over the Toyota Aqua, primarily due to its wheelchair-friendly design and spaciousness…

Thank you once again for the love and for the blessings.”

Greatman’s Public Plea To Chivayo

Greatman had earlier taken to Facebook to appeal to Wicknell Chivayo, who has gained notoriety for gifting cars to celebrities and supporters of the ruling party ZANU PF. In a heartfelt plea, Greatman wrote:

“Dear Sir Wicknell, I’m reaching out to seek your help.

If you can reunite lovers who were separated, or make a new car out of an accident-damaged one, I wonder how you can help me move forward in life.

Some people might laugh, but I’d rather they laugh while I’m building a better future for myself. Thank you.”

However, Chivayo never responded directly. He later posted what many believe was a veiled response:

“Zvikangoita kanenge ka rough kunge ka ku forcer se zva Greatman hapana chinobuda MAZINO chaïwo…GOOD LUCK”

(“If it feels forced, like with Greatman, nothing comes out of it…It Becomes Difficult…GOOD LUCK.”)

Greatman Thanks Zimbabweans And Diaspora

Following the successful purchase, Greatman expressed his gratitude in a Facebook post:

“Thank you to all my amazing supporters in Zimbabwe and the diaspora.

I am deeply moved and sincerely grateful for the overwhelming love, kindness, and generosity you have shown me through your donations and support on my GoFundMe page.



Your contributions have made it possible for me to own a Honda Shuttle, a life-changing gift that will ease my daily challenges as a person living with a disability.

I’m truly grateful for your kindness and support.

May God bless you all.”

The Honda Shuttle, chosen for its accessible design, will now help the musician navigate his daily life and music career more easily.