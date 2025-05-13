WE ARE HERE TO CONQUER- KALABA



… urges the Mobilisation Commitee to show preparedness ahead of the 2026 general elections.



LUSAKA, TUESDAY, 13 MAY, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba has urged the party mobilization committee to show preparedness ahead of the 2026 polls.





Speaking when he handled over a motor vehicle to the Committee for mobilization purposes today, Mr. Kalaba said the CF is here to conquer and that the party functionaries must ensure that the party is sold to all Zambians.





He said the mobilisation motor vehicle should be able to take the committee to all parts of the country and canvass for votes.



” … ensure CF is sold to all Zambians and make people aware that we are here to conquer. The party has managed to acquire a motor vehicle for mobilization and I am happy that they are mobile and I hope you will go flat out and campaign,” Mr. Kalaba said.





” As a party we need to show preparedness in the manner we approach elections next year,” the CF leader said.



And CF National Mobilisation chairman Henry Chilombo reaffirmed his committee’s commitment to ensure that Zambians are made part of the Kalaba wave.





” We are going to campaign for you and tell the people why they should rally behind CF and Kalaba, we shall even convince other members from other political parties to be part of the Kalaba wave,” Mr. Chilombo said.



