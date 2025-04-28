WE ARE LOSING A NATION, A PEOPLE AND A CULTURE: WAKE UP!



A LETTER TO ZAMBIAN BELIEVERS



By Victor C Chikafya.



I was shocked with what I saw ku show grounds last Friday. As late as 20.00hrs when we came from church we went to Manda Hill to buy something and couldn’t find any empty parking slot. All the slots were taken up mainly by motorists who had come from all around Zambia for Pastor Jerry Eze’s meeting. After this experience, thoughts started dropping in my spirit.



What I am about to share is solely addressed to Zambian believers to ponder. How will the coming generations look at us?



Let me state from the onset that I am not against foreigners and l am not writing this out of envy or jealousy BUT OUT OF CONCERN for our people and future generations. I also know very well that from time to time God raises and brings people who bless nations. This is by no means intended to demean any servant of God.



This is not the first time Zambia has hosted such meetings that have drawn crowds to celebrate a man of God. We have received white and black and we’ll continue to receive more and welcome them.



We need foreigners and we need outsiders to help us, challenge us and take us to levels we have never been. It’s healthy.



Arising from the interest ,the frenzy and the passion I saw, I just had the following impressions dropping in my spirit about Zambia.



THE BEST THINGS IN ZAMBIA ARE FOREIGN OWNED



Everything in Zambia seems to be driven by outsiders. Name them;



1. The Mines.



2. The biggest supermarkets.



3. The biggest farms.



4. 18 Banks out of 19 are foreign.



5. Intemba muma komboni.



7. Water manufacturing companies



8. Oil companies



9. The biggest Hotels



10. The best tourist spots.



11. Pharmaceutical companies



12. Chemists



13. Wholesalers.



14. Block making companies.



15. Manufacturing companies.



16. Fast foods outlets (Inkoko ne fyumbu).



Check any industry or line of business and tell me who is driving it and getting the biggest chunk. Please add your own to this list.



The people who control the economic environment of a place determine the spiritual environment and culture of that place. They are actually the ones in control. Money is a force.



All the highlighted industries represent financial portals through which the wealth of this nation flows out.



Besides this check the level to which Zambians are abused, bullied,harrassed, intimidated, robbed of their dues and silenced by those we lovingly welcome IN OUR OWN HOME. Worse still some of our own people for a morsel of bread betray their own people and side with those who pocket poor people’s wages and salaries. Where has such gain taken us? Do we love our nation? What will you tell Jesus when you stand before him? Believers let us fear God and save our nation. God has lifted us to higher positions to make just laws.



No one challenges this because we’ll be seen as bad people and lose investment. Anyone can cross our borders, come in and bully us as much as they want and it’s business as usual.



Many flock in not because we are good but………. (You are free to fill in the blanks with whatever comes to mind). The environment is very conducive to bully



WEAK MENTALITY



We were raised to keep quiet as a mark of humility and love. We are a mentally weak nation. We find it hard to compete and fight at the international stage. Our successes are few and after long periods of waiting. We are good at wearing scarves and waving flags ati Zambia ku calo with little to show for it. Bane for once Impact where we are and not flags and scarves.



Just check how some of our promising and talented sportsmen falter on the international stage all because of lack of aggression. Too nice and too weak to succeed in a rough world



Who bewitched us?



AND NOW NAKU CHURCH?



Dear Pastor, I would probably not be far from the truth to insinuate that the largest number of your church members attend an online prayer meeting conducted by someone from outside than the one you conduct. This includes members of mainline congregations. Why?



Doesn’t it bother us to ask ourselves why our children no longer eat breakfast, lunch and dinner in our homes but from our neighbours homes? Have we faced ourselves and asked ourselves hard questions? How have we packaged ourselves ?: Have we asked our people to honestly assess us and give us honest feedback no matter how it hurts? Have we ever imagined that we may be the problem people are avoiding because we may not be adding value to their lives?



THIS MAY NO LONGER BE NORMAL.



It’s national bewitchment which must be reversed. Who taught us to hate our own to the extent of annihilating them and hate whatever is local?



The most disappointing thing I am seeing today are senior believers(including Pastors) lining up for deliverance and very convinced that they need deliverance over and over again? How will church members view their leaders falling and rolling on foreign altars in Zambian colours or busy following online prayers? Does God reside outside Zambia?



Our major undoing is the comfort mentality and lack of aggression , passion and zeal in our approach to issues of life. This has made it easy for Indians, Nigerians, Rwandese,Somalians, Abasungu, Congolese, Chinese , Lebanese, Boers and many others coming from aggressive territories to rule over us.



But make no mistake Zambians know how to pull each other down. We can’t support our own. (Cowardly acts). Fighting ourselves and failing to conquer outwards is a sure sign of cowardice, fear and being extremely weak. It’s like a husband who is a champion at beating his wife and easily gets walloped by fellow men.



LOOSING OUR IDENTITY



We are losing our identity and if the church doesn’t get together to protect this nation, we’ll completely lose it. Why the church? It is the largest constituency that meets almost every day and impacts people greatly.



Slowly the church we have known is eroding. Our own songs are vanishing. We are also discarding our songs. Where are our Psalmist’s? Where is our nice music? Our own men and women of God are becoming distant and unknown. Our members are aligning with men and women we don’t know and some with questionable credentials and not groomed among us. Our doctrines are shifting to align with strange teachings and beliefs. The word of the Lord has been replaced by man made mantras which we are chanting with gusto.



We are importing foreign cultures and destroying the fabric of our society.



Have we failed to raise the next generation that our people must now rely on external spiritual fathers?



With the advent of Social media, what can we do to bring proper visibility to the right things? We see questionable practices and doctrines being propagated and we are watching our children following and going astray and we remain mute for fear of being attacked. Meanwhile the people propagating evil are aggressive and not scared of being attacked.



A NATION THAT DOESN’T HONOUR IT’S OWN.



I am deeply saddened. What nation are we that doesn’t believe it’s own prophets who have laboured to build the great spiritual environment we enjoy.



How can a nation that fails to honour its own but honour outsiders surely progress?



Most of us have probably neglected the men and women who formed the foundation of our christian faith. Those who changed our spiritual diapers. We claim they are not anointed now that they have raised us to the level we reached before we abandoned them



Some people we are copying know how to honour and promote their own. They have no interest in outsiders.



Look at how this nation even treats it’s own senior citizens who have retired. In almost every organization there is a troubled old citizen following up their unpaid dues at some office everyday.



Talk about insulting our own leaders who have served us or are still serving. I guess Zambia can win that world cup of insults.



WHERE IS A GENERATION? WHO IS CARRYING YOUR BATON?



30 to 50 years ago we had men and women who were impacting our nation with powerful meetings. They did mighty things and shook the nation.



Some are very much around but have gone into oblivion. They are still in ministry but very low key.



Where are those vibrant young ladies and young men who had so much promise to be impactful in ministry? What happened to their faith?



Which young people are carrying the batons of the father’s of the land?



How have the young and upcoming ministers been treated by their fathers and mentors and why? How have the young and vibrant ministers treated their fathers and why?



We now have a generation of young people who are being fathered and mentored online by men and women they don’t know and whose fruit they don’t understand. We have a huge chunk of people in our churches who are more indoctrinated by people they follow online than their physical pastor. Sadly even some pastors children are more aligned to outsiders. They are the ones posting other men and women leaving their own parents.



Why are our people topping the list of those following people they don’t know in foreign lands? What can we need to do to fix this situation? Of course the days are evil and deception is on the increase as the bible clearly states but how can we stem this as a local body if Christ?



WHO IS WRITING OUR HISTORY?



If we don’t document our history, someone else will and they will distort it to suit their narrative.



Who has documented the rich history of the Zambian church to show the coming generations where we are coming from? Oral history may not be accurate and some valid details may be forgotten or entirely omitted.



Do you have a written history of your church? Where is the written history of our men and women who have done exploits?



A generation is here today that doesn’t understand what the founding fathers did and don’t even know them.



Our visibility on social media platforms needs to improve as we propagate what is right. Why should evil prevail? The world has shifted and if we hold onto the world of yesterday, we shall sink into oblivion.



WHY HAVE WE CUT TIES AND WHY ARE WE FIGHTING EACH OTHER?



Some great and impactful relationships have ceased. The great and powerful interdenominational prayer and fasting meetings have ceased. City wide revival meetings have ceased. Some of our leaders who were once close are now enemies and don’t talk to each other. Members are aware and they watch our hypocrisy. Why are we comfortable with hatred?



The other sad reality is that we have injured each other. Many have crossed over to other churches bitter, offended and wounded. No one is ready to reach out to the other because we have become so big and powerful to say sorry and mend fences. How can we pray together?



Why has politics polarized the body of Christ? Has politics seperated us from the love of God? Why has politics made us cold ?How did we get to this level?



Have we cut ties because God answered our prayers and we are now so prosperous, living well, driving great cars, built bigger and better churches, we have more people and the others are no longer in our class? Why can’t we no longer pray together again.



Our disunity and fights have given rise to “unknown” people to come in our midst and take our people. This is the very reason why we see foreigners flourishing in Zambia because locals are busy fighting each other, sizing each other and bringing each other down. Some of this is actually witchcraft manipulation and satanic infiltration in the church.



We now have strange people ravaging our people with strange and everlasting deliverance sessions and practices. Some of our church members are victims. We may even mock them for not being serious.



WHERE HAS OUR INITIAL ZEAL GONE?



Where is our zeal for national prayer? Where are those men who organized powerful prayer meetings and prayer chains for Zambia?



Why have we given up?



WHAT ABOUT THE PROPHETIC WORD OVER ZAMBIA



Beloved of the Lord, some of us where present when God spoke great things about Zambia. Infact someone reading this is the vessel God used to prophecy about Zambia.



What are you doing about that word?



TIME TO UNITE



Zambia is so endowed with human and natural resources. Zambia is rich and it’s time to produce our own Billionaires and celebrate them.



Some of the people in diaspora must come back to build a new Zambia.



Zambia is so blessed in the sense that we still have a great number of believers that have seen the hand of God on our nation. They are still living because they still have an assignment to fulfil and probably this is what they owe Zambia.



Man of God, Woman of God, when did you last speak to that friend of yours with whom you moved mountains in those days? You prayed and you saw God in action. The life you lead now is as a result of those prayers of agreement. Surely are our differences beyond reconciliation?



Man of God, Woman of God, is it possible that for the sake of posterity you stand together, talk and pray for Zambia? You are the ones who heard what God said about Zambia.



It’s time for senior clergy to arise, throw away their differences, pray together and agree to salvage Zambia and support our own. It’s time to soul search ourselves critically, repent before God and forge alliances that will protect the nation from wolves in sheeps clothing.



The unity of the nation lies in the unity of the church. The fences and walls are broken down, our people are vulnerable. We must ring fence Zambia once again



CONCLUSION



The problem is ourselves and we are the ones to self correct.



How long are we going to be a nation without identity, tossed to and fro?



How long are we going to copy others?



When shall we stop blocking each other? When shall we build and promote our own?



When shall we amend our laws to suit our own people? When shall we wake up and protect our own children?



When shall we write our books and celebrate ourselves?



What kind of Zambia shall we live behind for our children’s children?



The church is the last hope for Zambia . When we lose it, there will be no Zambia.



If we don’t act to preserve this nation, it will become something else when the older generation bows out.



It’s time to arise, write those books, take responsibility over our nation without fear.



It’s time to form a shield around Zambia and become the people God has intended us to become.



It’s time for Zambia to impact the world positively. Zambia has great men and women of God.



It’s time for Zambians to run industries and many billionaires will come from the church.



IT IS TIME TO PROMOTE ZAMBIA AND ZAMBIANS.



May God heal our relationships and bring us together to do his work.



Let prayer be the starting point. ANYTHING GREAT STARTS WITH PRAYER. REORGANIZE AND REINFORCE. MORE ENERGY AND MORE AGGRESSION!



God bless Zambia