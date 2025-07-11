WE ARE NOT BLIND TO SEE THE GOOD WORKS OF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AND THE UPND GOVERNMENT – MFUWE PF COUNCILORS





Patriotic Front (PF) councilors in Mfuwe Constituency have joined the campaign trail with renewed energy, declaring their support for the impressive development strides of President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government.





Lukulu Ward Councilor Mwape Alfred said the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects are too visible to be ignored, not only by the people but also by other political players.





He stated that his ward has experienced unprecedented development within just three years of the UPND administration.





Mr. Mwape urged residents not to be misled by individuals who offer no meaningful alternatives to the ongoing wave of national development.





Lulimala Ward Councilor Chipulu Kennedy expressed his deep gratitude to President Hichilema, revealing that his ward received its first health post since Zambia gained independence 64 years ago.





He further highlighted the construction of three new classroom blocks and access to massive skills training loans and grants as key milestones in the ward’s path to productivity.





Mr. Chipulu affirmed his unwavering commitment to supporting the UPND government beyond 2026 for the sake of continuity and national progress.





He challenged critics to imagine what the UPND could achieve in 20 years, given what it has already accomplished in only three.





The five PF councilors are working alongside Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs Levy Ngoma, Muchinga Province Minister Njavwa Simutowe, Mfuwe UPND aspiring candidate Malama Mufunelo, and other senior party officials.



