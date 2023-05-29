By Hon Obvious Mwaliteta Summerton

Let me put this record straight and clear.

We are not fighting the Church, we respect the values and beliefs of the Church.

l am a Catholic member,baptised by Father Eddy in 1984 in kafue st Mary’s Catholic Church.

My baptism name is Antionio I was brought up in home of catholics I’m a serious catholic member.

I don’t agree with Bishop Alick Banda (as an Individual) not the church, two priest’s political statements doesn’t represent the entire Catholic Community.

When HH was Locked up several times and I was Locked up for one year plus and abused by PF Police one may wonder why the Bishop was quiet.

Bishop Alick Banda never condemned the pf injustice to the people of Zambia, people were killed and gassed,innocent lives where lost where was he. He remained mute!

I am disagreeing with Bishop Alick banda as an INDIVIDUAL who’s dragging the Catholic Church into his political agenda of supporting PF because he should not misuse the privilege of standing on the pulpit to attack the national leaders he doesn’t like . The Bible says do not judge, where is he getting the power to judge HH that he is a liar?

The Catholic Church has different members with different political affiliations where is he putting us who belong to the Church and are UPND members? Does he want to us to leave the Catholic Church? No we won’t leave the church because of an individual who’s fighting HH and a tribe he didn’t want to rule this country.

As far as we are concerned Catholic belongs to all nations all the tribes and political parties.

Below are the pictures that are not conclusive but they suggest and in my opinion that the Bishop is affiliated to pf because each time he speaks on national issues he only sides his position with pf because he did not want a certain tribe to rule this country sorry HH remains the president of this country who was elected by the Zambian people and we UPND members who are Catholic remain Catholic Members.

My advise to the Bishop is stop misleading the Church and preach the word, love and peace because that’s what is expected of you to do.

Thank you

#Lusaka1