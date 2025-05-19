We are not fighting the US, we are just asking for diplomatic order – Haimbe



MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe says Zambia is not in a diplomatic fight with the United States but is simply seeking respect for international protocol in handling sensitive matters.





Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview last evening, Haimbe said the government is treating the issue of missing medical drugs with the seriousness it deserves, but insisted that proper diplomatic channels must be followed when engaging with Zambia.





This follows the U.S. government’s decision to suspend over K1 billion in health funding, citing drug pilferage as the main reason, a matter announced publicly by the U.S. Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales.





But Haimbe said while Zambia appreciates its relationship with the United States, the manner in which the information was communicated was not in line with diplomatic norms.





“There are international laws that govern how countries relate, and the Vienna Convention of 1961 is very clear on that,” Haimbe said.





“I have not gagged anyone. I have only reminded them that diplomacy has its order, and even our own ambassadors abroad follow it.”





He said government remains committed to strengthening its bilateral ties with the US and other nations and dismissed assertions that Zambia is leaning more towards China following the aid cut.





He further warned some local politicians against issuing inflammatory statements that could damage Zambia’s relations with its cooperating partners…



Kalemba