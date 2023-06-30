We Are Proud To Have Been Consistent In Our Support To The Patriotic Front Party – ZRP President Wright Musoma

WE ARE PROUD TO HAVE BEEN CONSISTENT IN OUR SUPPORT TO THE PATRIOTIC FRONT PARTY – ZRP PRESIDENT

On Behalf Of The Zambia Republican Party, I wish to reiterate our appreciation and loyalty to the developmental agenda of the Patriotic Front Party while in Government, which was well executed.

Our support was not based on selfish interest but out of Patriotism.

We are more than proud to remind fellow Zambians on the following landmark achievements by The Patriotic Front administration, to mention but a few :

Lusaka Decongestion Project which included four major flyover bridges;

• Mega bridge projects include: Kazungula bridge; Micheal Sata bridge

across the Kafue river towards Chiyawa; Imwiko II bridge on the Mongu

– Kalabo road; Sioma bridge; Kafue hook bridge and Kafue bridge in Kafue district.

Housing Development and other Public Infrastructure Programmes:

• Constructed 132 Housing Units and Six-storey Provincial Administration

offices in the Provincial Headquarters in Chinsali and Choma;

• Constructed administration offices, post offices, 10 medium-cost houses,

20 low-cost houses and police stations with 10 staff houses, district

council office blocks and two high-cost houses in each of the 34 districts

that were established in the first phase. Similar infrastructure shall be

constructed in the 10 districts that were established in the second phase

districts.

Others are Ninety (90) housing units in: Mwansabombwe;

Chembe; Chipili; Sinda; Rufunsa; Chirundu; Chikankata; Zimba; and

Mulobezi. Eight (😎 Police housing projects in Nsama; Mafinga; Lunga;

Chilanga; Shibuyunji; Pemba; Ikelenge; and Vubwi;

• Constructed additional housing units in old districts; and constructed

several chiefs’ palaces countrywide.

The Defence and Security Wings – Constructed 4,527 housing units in

Mufulira, Kabwe, Lusaka, Makeni Garrison for ZNS, ZAF Twin Palm and 185 in Lusaka; Kala barracks in Kawambwa; The 6th Regiment Barracks in Lusaka for Zambia army;

Aviation infrastructure –

Constructed the Copperbelt International Airport, constructed two new airport terminals at Lusaka and Livingstone and rehabilitated Mfuwe and Ndola airports;Health infrastructure: Constructed 45 district hospitals (level 1) in all

provinces; four general hospitals in Petauke, Chinsali, Bangweulu, and Mpika; two specialized hospitals (Maina Soko Military Hospital and Lusaka

Specialized Hospital); 650 health posts.

In addition to this, PF found our national power generation at about 1300 megawatts which was way way to small for our industry and domestic. They invested heavily and today Zambia is exporting electricity to our neighboring countries. Pf built a fully fledged Marine Barrack in Kawambwa with 1000 staff houses, secondary school and hospital. Pf constructed many roads throughout the country

On behalf of the Zambia Republican Party, we continue to champion the cause of the Patriotic Front Party administration and we will continue doing so in the future.

We are proud of having supported ECL and PF.

If the general elections were to be reconducted today, I would still regorously campaign and vote for ecl and pf. No apologies!

WRIGHT MUSOMA

ZAMBIA REPUBLICAN PARTY – ZRP PRESIDENT