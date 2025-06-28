We are ready to face government in court, even if it takes a year – Makebi

THE family of former president Edgar Lungu has vowed to challenge government in court over the burial of the former president, even if it takes a year.

Family spokesperson Makebi Zulu said the matter in court should only be seen as a delay and not as a way of convincing the family to bury him with full honours.

Zulu added that the family will stay in South Africa and fight for Lungu’s body.

“The matter in court is only a delayment, a delayment that will save the good of the country and family and I implore that you do not despair,” said

“The family will stay here and fight. The fights would [determine] whether the rights of the family can be superseded by public policy that is not law.”

He stated that by the time Lungu will be buried, the truth must be told as Zulu claimed the former Head of State was victimised by government for four years.

“At an appropriate time of putting Lungu to the ground. The truth must be told that that innocent family has been victimised for four years. Can you not endure a year and speak truth to power? Will you not? Can you not? Should you not?,” said Zulu.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, June 27, 2025