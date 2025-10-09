WE ARE READY TO TAKE ON RULING PARTY – ZAMBIA WE WANT PRESIDENT KAPEMBWA  SIMBAO

WE ARE READY TO TAKE ON RULING PARTY – SIMBAO



NEWLY elected Zambia We Want President Kapembwa Simbao says the party is willing to work with other opposition political parties in order to try and make the country better





Simbao also says the Zambia We Want party is going to task itself with providing what the Zambian people want.





Speaking in an interview, Simbao said the only way the opposition could work together was when they became strong.



“The answer is yes. Now, when I say yes, the idea here is to try and make Zambia better. The opposition exists to check the party in power so that Zambia, or any country, can become better. Meaning there is only one divide: the ruling and the opposition. If you’re in the opposition, you can’t detach yourself from the other opposition. You can’t. However, it is important that each opposition party grows. Each one becomes strong, not to let one of them become strong alone, no,” Simbao said.





“For the Zambia We Want Party, we are going to see how we can become strong. And we pray and hope that all the other opposition parties will make that their task, to become strong. Not to be looking at one opposition party as the only strong party, no. [When] every one of us is becoming strong, that’s the only way the opposition can work together”.





Simbao said the party was preparing to contest and win seats, but acknowledged that this was easier said than done.



“Yes, we are gearing ourselves to take our seat[s]. Now, it’s easier said than done. [The] first thing we’re going to do is get to work. Get to make people know us, understand us. We have come together as a group of people with integrity. And people can do whatever they want to do to find out who we are. We have made sure that we have become a collection of people of integrity. We don’t want to be in a position where again we take people for granted, just to let them usher us into office and then we forget about them,” Simbao said.





“For once, we want to change the narrative of politics. For once, we want people to stop calling politicians liars, crooks, whatever they call us. For once, we think that the Zambia We Want can provide that opportunity of people beginning to trust in the people who present themselves as the leaders. So that’s what we think will happen. And we need to grow our party first. And we believe we can take on the ruling party”.





Simbao added that the opposition party was going to task itself with providing what the people wanted.



“I’m saying I’ve been voted as the Zambia We Want party president. First of all, it is very good for the whole country. Not just the opposition, but the whole country. What we want to bring to the Zambian people is, we want, for the first time, to have a system which is top-down. The Zambian people will say what they want.

And if we’re in the position to provide, we’ll provide that. We’re not going to enforce things that they don’t even think about and bring them to their minds. For example, right now, the cry of the Zambian people, I’m just giving an example, the cry of the Zambian people is, an end to load shedding. That’s what the Zambian people want to see.

The Zambia We Want party is going to task itself to provide what the Zambian people want. That is, we’ll make sure that the vision of the Zambian people ranks very high on everything that we think we should be doing,” said Simbao.



News Diggers