WE ARE READY TO WORK WITH UPND



….IF we agree on the economic agenda, says DPP leader Antonio Mwanza





Lusaka… Thursday March 26, 2026 (SMART EAGLES)



Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Antonio Mourinho Mwanza says his party is open to working with the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) and other political stakeholders, provided there is agreement on key economic priorities.





Speaking during an appearance on Hot FM’s Hot Red Breakfast Show in Lusaka on Thursday morning, Mr. Mwanza said the DPP is willing to form alliances based on shared economic goals.





“We have made it very clear, and I want to use this platform to make it even clearer: we are ready to work with everyone, including the UPND, if we agree on the economic agenda,” he said.





He added that the party’s willingness to collaborate extends to any political organisation prepared to adopt its proposed economic policies.





“If the UPND is ready to implement some of the key economic policies we are proposing as DPP, we are ready to work with them. If any other political party is willing to embrace these key economic priorities, then we are open to working together,” Mr. Mwanza stated.





Mr. Mwanza emphasized that his involvement in politics is driven by public service rather than personal ambition.



“I am not in politics to get a job; I am here to serve the people of Zambia,” he said.





He also stressed that national unity should focus on benefiting citizens broadly, rather than serving the interests of a few political actors.





Meanwhile, Mr. Mwanza underscored the importance of economic empowerment for Zambians, arguing that sustainable national development must be driven by local participation.





He said while foreign investment has played a role in the country’s economy, it has not sufficiently translated into development, and called for greater local ownership.





“We need Zambians to take up the mantle and drive the development of this country,” he said.