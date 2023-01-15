WE ARE SORRY SAYS PF

…for the pain and confusion our cadres caused in the past and, promises never ever to condone caderism once re-elected

THE Patriotic Front (PF) is deeply sorry and remorseful for the pain and confusion its cadres caused to Zambians while the party was in government and has pledged never to tolerate or condone cadrerism and thuggery behaviour once re-elected in the 2026 general elections.

Brian Mundubile, the PF presidential candidate says the former ruling party deeply and genuinely regrets the actions of its cadres, particularly in the years leading to the 2021 general elections.

Mr Mundubile, who is Leader of the Opposition in Parliament said should Zambians give the PF a second chance to superintend over the affairs of the country, the leadership would govern

the country with decency and humility because the former ruling party had learnt its lessons.

He said the UPND had failed Zambians and that most were disappointed with the leadership that had promised so much and continued to pledge even after it had delivered zero of what it had promised.

Mr Mundubile, the PF Mporokoso lawmaker said he could never accept a ministerial position under the UPND government because the ruling party had clearly demonstrated that it did not

care about the suffering of Zambians as they were governing the country as if they were running a business empire.

He said the PF had remained a pro-poor political organisation whose ideology was to take the interest of the people first as opposed to the UPND whose focuss was to please foreign multinational conglomerates.

Mr Mundubile said should the PF bounce back into power there were a lot of things that the party would do differently as it had learnt from its past mistakes.

And Mr Mundubile has pledged to support whoever would emerge as party president from the nine contenders after the extraordinary party convention slated for March this year.

He explained that the fact that there were nine candidates who had expressed interest to take over the PF presidency meant that there was intra-democracy competition within the former ruling party and that it would be foolish for one to think that he was going to win the presidency easily.

“There is no need to be bitter if I were to lose, I will congratulate the winner because their win would mean they had put in more work in the campaign than I did,” he said.

He said one could only be sure of winning if they were the only ones in the race but if the second person entered, it meant that there was serious competition especially that the power to choose was in the hands of the people.

Mr Mundubile said politics was about service to the people and at that time if they did not choose any of the nine there was no need to be angry.

He said all the nine presidential candidates were leaders in their own capacity and that they were bringing value to the party and was happy that they had remained united as a family despite vying for the same position in the party.

