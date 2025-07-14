WE ASKED FORMER PS TO FORFEIT ONLY K23M – SHAMAKAMBA



FORMER Anti-Corruption Commission Director-General Thom Trevor Shamakamba has told the Ndola High Court that former Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary in the late Edgar Lungu’s administration, Dr Ronald Simwinga, was asked to forfeit only K23 million out of the over K60 million “unexplained” funds in his bank account because the Commission had decided to turn him into one of the key witnesses in a prominent case before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court in Lusaka.





And Shamakamba has stated that he could not have received kickbacks with Solicitor General Marshal Muchende because the latter was being investigated by the ACC.





This is in a case in which Shamakamba has sued, for libel, Daily Revelation Editor-In-Chief Patson Chilemba, former ACC board member Dr O’Brien Kaaba.



