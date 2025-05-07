“We Can Did It Too”: Zimbabweans React After Govt Official Suggests Copying Tanzania and Banning US Dollar

“We Can Did It Too”: Zimbabweans React After Govt Official Suggests Copying Tanzania and Banning the US Dollar

Zimbabweans are once again on edge after President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba, suggested the country could follow in Tanzania’s footsteps and ban the use of the US dollar.

Tanzania Bans the US Dollar

On 2 May, Tanzania officially outlawed the use of foreign currencies like the dollar and euro for buying goods and services within the country. All local transactions must now be done in Tanzanian shillings. The regulation, which came into effect on 28 March, also prohibits businesses from quoting or advertising prices in foreign currency or refusing to accept the local currency.

Reacting to the news, Charamba posted a message on his X account (@Jamwanda2) on 6 May, sharing the Bank of Tanzania’s statement and jokingly wrote:

“IF TANZANIA DID IT, WE CAN DID IT TOO!!!!!!

Reactions as Govt Official Suggests Copying Tanzania

His post sparked a flurry of reactions, with many Zimbabweans divided on whether such a move would work in their country.

Here are some of the reactions:

@njabulochitsiko:

That would be in contrast to public assurances by GoZ that Forex will be legal tender up to at least 2030, and also goes against current RBZ MPC plans to gradually improve the ZWG standing as a base currency for local transactions

@Washing96808543:

That will be a good start. We need our own currency

@BobbyDNdhlovu:

You obviously don’t understand what gives money value. You can never rig a currency

@TendayiManyange:

It won’t happen akoma bcoz there’re powerful politicians and their business accomplices benefiting from the suffering the USD is causing in society. We have been advocating for the removal of USD from domestic transactions but they won’t listen. It will not happen

@SiqokoqelaMpho2:

This would work big time. All the systems are already in place all it needs is implementation. Wealth and savings can only be achieved through Zimbabwe promoting it own currency.