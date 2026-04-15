BREAKING: We Can Enter Ïsreal Just As We Entered Libya, Israel Will Learn A Very Big Lesson If Åttack On Iran Continues.”–Turkey President Declares





“We can enter ïsreal just as we entered Libya and karabakh, it will only require strength and unity, it’s our duty to åttack ïsreal if Pakistan refused to establish peace.”





Turkish president Tayyip Erdoğan has issued a strong warning to ïsreal, says turkey will step in if ïsreal doesn’t halt åttack on Iran.





“Israel should not play with fire or else they will learn a very good lesson. Any attack on Lebanon and Iran will now be considered an attack on Turkey.”– Turkish president declares.