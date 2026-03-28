We can’t keep on paying for Zanu PF sins- Mmusi Maimane

South African opposition politician Mmusi Maimane says South Africa must stop “paying for the sins of Zanu PF”, arguing that Zimbabwe’s ongoing political and economic crisis continues to fuel migration into the neighbouring country.

Maimane said defending Zimbabwe’s Constitution is essential to preventing a regional catastrophe.

“As South Africa, we must be aware that the longer there is a brutal dictatorship in Zimbabwe, the longer we will not be able to deal with the immigration crisis in South Africa,” he said.

“We pay the price for the sins of Zanu PF. We pay in healthcare costs, policing costs and in social tensions.”

He said South Africans did not choose this burden, but the ANC government had forced the country into a long‑term political alliance with Zanu PF.

“We did not choose this. Unfortunately, the ANC has forced us to pay this hefty multi‑generational bill by giving family status to one of the worst political parties in Africa. We cannot be ‘forever yena’ with Zanu PF.”

Maimane said South Africa should cut all ties with Zanu PF.

“We can’t endorse forever presidents and family dynasties – be it Museveni, Mugabe or Mnangagwa,” he said. “They are all the same version of unscrupulous tyrants decimating Africa. ‘iAfrica mayibuye’ was not a call for some families to rule in perpetuity. It was for inclusive and fair democratic forms of self‑determination.”

He added that if Zanu PF were to fall, many undocumented Zimbabwean migrants would return home – just as Mozambicans would return if Frelimo were removed from power.

“We must not encourage or endorse any actions which worsen democracy in SADC and in Africa. Especially when we will pay the price,” he said.