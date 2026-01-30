WE CAN’T SPEND OVER K5 MILLION AND ONLY GET 1675 VOTES – M’MEMBE



Socialist Party owner Fred M’membe is at loggerhead with his deputy Cosmas Musumali over Kasama mayoral results.





M’membe feels Musumali pocketed money that was meant for campaigns hence getting the poor results in yesterday’s polls.





Residents of Kasama yesterday went to the polls to elect a new mayor following the death of the incumbent, PF Mayor Theresa Kolala.





The by-election attracted six candidates and winner, UPND candidate Bywell Simposya got 17,641 while M’membe’s candidate Joseph Mubanga only got 1675 votes after spending over K5 million.





“We can’t spend more than K5 million and only get 1600 votes in both Kasama and Lukashya. Where did the money go Comrade Musumali?” questioned M’membe.- Koswe