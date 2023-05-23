We chose privacy during our wedding says Miyanda and Meenda!

Newly wedded couple Mrs.Miyanda H. Meenda and her husband Meenda Milambo have disclosed that they requested for privacy during their marriage.

The New couple that received alot of donations have stated that, they requested that their marriage should not be captured by anyone else except for their hired camera Crew.

In an interview with this reporter to congratulate their marriage, Mrs. Miyanda H. Milambo says she is happy that her marriage was not publicized on the media or social Media.

She stated that the couple enjoy living a private life away from the media and Social Media respectively.

Reporter : “Mrs. Miyanda H. Milambo,the Newest Couple in town Congratulations, you made a wonderful bride. I saw you dance like your father. That was amazing”.

Mrs. Miyanda H. Milambo: “Thank you very much my friend. I never saw you at any of my events. It has been hectic but we thank God on how everything went on”

Reporter: ” I have noted that non of your pictures are circulating on the media and social media respectively, was that your wish?”

Mrs. Miyanda H. Milambo: ” You know we have always lived a private life, away from the Media or Social Media. That is not our thing. Me and my husband actually requested all our guests not to take any pictures of us except for our hired camera crew that documented our events”.

Mrs. Miyanda H. Milambo: ” We don’t enjoy Publicity and our marriage needed that as well. We had our own Camera crew that documented our event for us and our extended Family friends.”

Reporter : “People are curious, they want to see how you and your husband look like. The Zambian people feel they need to know you even seeing any of your pictures?”

Mrs. Miyanda H. Milambo: ” We are grateful for such thoughts, but we enjoy life in privacy just like this. We want our marriage to be off social media or any media related activities. We fully understand that the media is good and bad at times. So we will avoid the media just like we have done in the past”.

Reporter: ” Congratulations once more on your marriage and wishing you God’s blessing and Guidance. Regards to our new brother in-Law”

Mrs. Miyanda H. Milambo: “Thank you very much my friend. It is always a pleasure talking to you. Hopefully to see you soon.”

Reporter : “Indeed. Where is your honey moon by the way?”

Mrs. Miyanda H.Milambo: ” It’s always private and we will live it at that. No information regarding our honey moon”.

By Prince Kaliza