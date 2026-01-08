We destroyed everything so Hichilema could fail, PF Chama South MP confesses
PF CHAMA South member of parliament Davison Mung’andu has openly confessed that the former ruling party deliberately destroyed the country’s economy and institutions so that President Hakainde Hichilema could fail once his administration took over.
Speaking during President Hichilema’s public engagement in Choma, Mung’andu likened PF’s exit from government to a defeated army resorting to scorched-earth tactics in war.
He said in warfare, when one side realises it is about to be defeated, it destroys everything so that the victors inherit ruins and fail to govern effectively.
Mung’andu told the gathering that this was exactly what PF did when it lost power to the UPND in 2021.
“I want you to carry this message. This is the country that President Hakainde Hichilema inherited. Everything, as PF, we destroyed so that the ones that had triumphed should not succeed, just in case we could come back and fight them,” Mung’andu said.
“Just one example, we carried US$ 9 million. This is the biggest heist in Europe by an African man, carrying US$ 9 million in bags, when we knew that Hakainde Hichilema would be sworn in the next week.”
Addressing UPND members who may be disappointed that life has not instantly become luxurious under the new administration, the PF MP said the suffering was a result of the huge debt burden deliberately left behind.
He explained that the PF government left a debt mountain so huge that it was impossible for the new administration to enjoy public resources the way PF leaders allegedly did.
Mung’andu further made a startling confession that PF members expected Zambians to quickly turn against President Hichilema and even prayed for calamities to befall the country so that he could fail.
He admitted that PF celebrated disasters such as cholera outbreaks and drought, believing they would weaken the President politically.
“We were very sure that those who voted for Hakainde Hichilema would rise against him in five years time. We continued to pray for all sorts of bad things to happen to him. When cholera came, we celebrated. When drought came, we celebrated,” he said.
The Chama South lawmaker also said ‘PF inclined’ media are spreading false reports about President Hichilema’s health, claiming that PF members were still praying for his downfall.
“Even now, check the media, they are saying Hakainde Hichilema is in hospital on the drip. We are still praying,” he said.
However, Mung’andu said their plans failed because, according to him, President Hichilema prays to a “Supreme God” who has protected the country from total collapse.
He expressed shock that despite the economic sabotage, no Zambian died of hunger and instead development funds started flowing into constituencies.
Kalemba January 8, 2025
The Chama South Law Maker is not just a Con Artist , but completely useless. I would be wary as Hakainde to share a platform with such characters. He doesn’t bring any value to the UPND..just like Robert Chabinga.
The Patriotic Front deliberately destroying the country so that Hakainde fails to run it??? That’s a far fetched accusation .
Before the Elections President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was commissioning the Kafue Gorge Hydro Power Station, the Kazungula Bridge, and many other big projects.. not the Bulangililo Welenskey type pit Latrines.
Before the elections Edgar Chagwa Lungu was filling up the Silos with Maize stocks enough to feed the Nation for 2 Seasons even without harvest.
Before Elections Edgar Lungu was giving Farming Inputs to farmers for the 2021/ 2022 farming season, establishing fuel Reservoirs in Provincial Centers spread across the country…
He was working on Chingola, Kitwe , and other township Roads..Talk of Hospitals and clinics country ward.
Edgar Lungu left a lot of Projects which Hakainde has just been Commissioning…and the UPND even admits this.
What is this nonsense this useless man talking about? THIS MAN IS A LIE.
And which Man carried $9Million Dollars a week before the swearing in ceremony of Hakainde Hichilema?
It’s such people who should be summoned to DEC so that they provide information. He can’t be making such accusations, without law enforcement Agencies not taking an interest.
Get this man to DEC so that he tells us what he knows about the $9Million which disappeared a week before the swearing in ceremony of Hakainde, which I believe should have been in August/September 2021.