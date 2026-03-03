WE DIDNT COME TO ENDORSE ANYONE



Councillor Musonda Musonda Angel writes



Dear Lord God, not again. So many calls have been coming through, so let me make this clear once and for all.





I, together with many other councillors, honoured the President’s invitation for a meeting. That was the right and noble thing to do — it is our civic duty to engage whenever called upon in the interest of our people.





However, I have one serious concern: organizing a councillor to endorse someone on my behalf is completely wrong.





I was part of the meeting today. At no point did we meet as councillors and agree to endorse Hakainde Hichilema.





I have no issue with anyone choosing to endorse the President — that is their democratic right. But someone exercising that democratic right on my behalf, and on behalf of many others, is absolutely unacceptable.





For the record, I remain Angel Musonda, a proud PF councillor. I belong to one PF — the PF I know and stand for.



Let the truth be told, and let it be clear.