We don’t have a loyal opposition in Zambia, says Dr Charlotte Scott

“It seems like we are missing a loyal opposition,” said Dr Charlotte, wife to former Republican vice-president Dr Guy Scott, to Daily Revelation media, arguing that she was not against engaging in debate on the governance of the country, however not one that seeks to undermine the country. “I haven’t seen the video but my impression is that our opposition leaders may be crossing that line, which is very unfortunate.”

Dr Nevers Mumba and those in the UPND have accused five opposition leaders, Socialist Party’s Dr Fred M’membe, PF acting president Given Lubinda, secretary general Raphael Nakachinda, Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba and Chilufya Tayali of engaging in espionage for accusing President Hakainde Hichilema of being a puppet of the west who desire to install their own puppets in the region.

In the documentary carried on Zimbabwe’s state broadcaster, ZBS, Dr M’membe said imperialists thought they could easily sweep through the region by installing their puppets in the region following the election of Hichilema, whom he said is sponsored by the Brenthurst Foundation, including Zimbabwe’s Nelson Chamisa, Kenya’s Raila Odinga and Uganda’s… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/we-do-not-have-a-loyal-opposition-says-dr-charlotte-scott/