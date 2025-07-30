We Had Hope in You, Mr. President — But This Is Not the Zambia You Promised”- Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activists

We Had Hope in You, Mr. President — But This Is Not the Zambia You Promised”





By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activists



It’s truly disheartening—almost surreal—how far we’ve strayed from the values once preached by President Hakainde Hichilema when he was in the opposition. Back then, you boldly proclaimed that no citizen, not even a political opponent, would be persecuted or disrespected under your leadership. You spoke of unity, justice, and dignity. But today, *under your watch, your cadres mock the death of our Sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu,* with coordinated propaganda and character assassination—locally and now, even internationally.





*How did we get here, Mr. President?*



Just recently, I was shocked to hear Frank Zimba, also known as Fimba Upoke, spin a baseless and tasteless narrative about the late President Lungu—insinuating drug trafficking and criminal behavior—all to earn favor with you. And your silence on this matter, Mr. President, speaks volumes. Is this the legacy you wish to be remembered by? One that tramples on the dignity of those who came before you?





Where is the unity you once promised? How can you claim to build a better Zambia while allowing such deep disrespect for the office you now hold—an office your predecessor once held with dignity and restraint? Former President Lungu served this country not just as Head of State, but before that, as a lawyer and Cabinet Minister. Whatever political differences may exist, he deserves more than this vilification, especially in death.





You had an opportunity to unite the country through a moment of mourning. You could have embraced the PF leadership, *acknowledged our cultural values that say “funerals unite us,”* and shown statesmanship. But instead, your silence has emboldened your followers to sow division and dishonor the memory of a man who once led this nation.





And now, there’s even a new trend—AI-generated smears like Komboni Zungu—designed to fabricate corruption that even your legal system has failed to prove. Instead of presenting concrete evidence, your government has targeted the late President’s family in court, hoping to bury his legacy. Yet even there, the truth stood firm—they never denied receiving anything from their father, a man who legally earned his place through years *of service.





Let’s be clear: *you cannot erase President Lungu’s legacy.* You cannot legislate it away, prosecute it into silence, or bury it beneath fake media. The people remember. And come 2026, the Patriotic Front and other opposition parties will remind the nation how you failed a basic *Zambian principle—respect in death, unity in mourning.*





Furthermore, I *strongly encourage the Lungu family, through their legal representatives Counsel Makebi Zulu and Jonas Zimba, to pursue legal action against individuals like Frank Zimba,* who have made grave and defamatory allegations. It is vital that the truth be placed before the courts. If indeed Edgar Lungu was “expecting huge amounts of dollars to destabilize the country” as alleged, then let the evidence be presented, or let justice be served for the character assassination. These are not mere political jabs—they are serious accusations made against a man who can no longer speak for himself. The family has suffered enough humiliation, and we now ask our Lord Jesus Christ to comfort them, strengthen them, and fight this heavy battle on their behalf.





Mr. President, I ask you directly: Is this how you want your own family to be treated when your time comes? *What do our National Values and Principles say about dignity, unity, and reconciliation?* What happened to One Zambia, One Nation?





You had the chance to rise above politics. Instead, you’ve chosen silence—and that silence is now the loudest indictment of your leadership.



*We had hope in you, Mr. President. Now, we are left with questions—and a country more divided than ever.*