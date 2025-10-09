WE HAVE A PLAN FOR MARKETEERS AND STREET VENDORS– MUDOLO



Kitwe, 07/10/2025



Presidential aspirant Willah Joseph Mudolo says he has a growth-oriented plan for Zambia`s marketeers. In a statement released today, Mudolo said marketeers are the conduit and backbone of the nation`s micro economy. He has recognized the important role marketeers play in ensuring goods and services are availed to local communities despite the challenges and hardships around them.





“Marketeers across the country have for a long time been neglected and left to conduct business in poor conditions. Infrastructure in most areas is dilapidated or non-existent beside the fact that traders and street vendors lack access to affordable funding and financial literacy programs.” Mudolo said.





“We have a plan to address all these challenges and ensure our Marketeers and vendors have access to affordable capital and financial literacy programs. These people at Chisokone, Nakadoli, Soweto, mtendere and other markets countrywide, are our mothers and youths and family at large. I come from a family of marketeers.

My mother was a marketeer in the village, and I have long understood the challenges in that sector. We will support them and ensure they thrive and grow. We want our marketeers to graduate from selling in makeshift stalls to operating their own mini and supermarkets. The potential for growth is immense. Our people are hardworking and innovative.” He stated.





Mudolo has lined up bold plans that include modern infrastructure, revolving funds for marketeers and vendors, as well as financial literacy and business growth programs.



Issued by: WMJ Presidential Media Unit