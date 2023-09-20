We have been robbed of a loving father, cry Yakaipa’s daughters

DAUGHTERS of murdered businessman Ernest Sikaonga aka Yakaipa have mourned about being robbed of a loving and caring father.

Yakaipa, a prominent businessman of Nkeyema in Western Province was last week beaten to death by a mob in Mumbwa that linked him to ritual killings.

As hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their final respects to Yakaipa yesterday, one of his daughters expressed her profound sadness while recalling the exceptional qualities of her father

“Papa lived a life of generosity, kind-heartedness and dignity in love.”

“You (Yakaipa) were a selfless giver that loved pleasing people more than yourself. Your life was captured (taken away) by the community of Mumbwa. Daddy, you experienced trauma during your death.

“Being killed by man, denying us from your love and [to] see us through adult. We are broken as your children. Life will never be the same without you.”

The other daughter referred to the day Yakaipa passed as “a dark Wednesday,” the day when the man she loved and admired the most was taken from her

“How could you come this early?,” she questioned death.

“Death came and stole our counsellor, mentor, hero and a loving father. He meant so much to me. Papa, your transition to the new abode left void in us that no one can ever feel.”

“After the brutal murder, we sadly say goodbye to an icon who brought joy to us as your children and your entire family. I could have loved you to stay longer with us. To see you enjoy the fruit of your endeavours,” she added.

“But the decision of the people of Mumbwa oh man….” the daughter said in between sobs, “Papa, you were always prepared to sacrifice your comfort for the welfare of others.”

She said Yakaipa’s death had left her with a heart attack no one could ever heal.

“Papa, to the world you were just a person. But to me, you were an amazing dad.”

She remarked that her father stopped at nothing to ensure his children lacked nothing.

“You will forever remain in our hearts. Papa, as we bid you farewell, may the light of God illuminate your path to eternal rest.”

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba