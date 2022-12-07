WE HAVE LOST A VIBRANT AND COMMITTED YOUNG MAN – KABESHA

…says the late HON. TUTWA S Ngulube represented his clients without fear.

Kabwe, Wednesday, December 7, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Zambia’s Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has described late lawyer and former PF Kabwe Central member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube as a vibrant and committed young man.

Speaking during the funeral service at St. Marks UCZ church in Kabwe, Mr. Kabesha said late Tutwa Ngulube represented his clients with fear.

He said late Tutwa Ngulube spoke for the down trodden in society and should be emulated for his kind gestures.

“We have lost a vibrant and committed young man. He was an able member of parliament who helped a lot of people and spoke for the down trodden people in the country. We have lost a gallant soldier who represented his clients without fear,” Mr. Kabesha said.

” Tutwa should be emulated for what he did. He represented the country in parliament well and humanity through the many people he helped,” the Attorney General added.

And Local Government and Rural Development minister Garry Nkombo thanked the PF leadership for sending off late Tutwa Ngulube with dignity and honor.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema sends his deepest condolences to the family of late Tutwa Ngulube and the PF.

Hon. Nkombo said he was personally a good friend of late Tutwa Ngulube.