WE HAVE NO BUSINESS WORKING WITH THE UPND – KALABA
… ours is to work with the Zambian people inorder to alleviate their sufferings.
LUSAKA, THURSDAY, APRIL 24, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]
Citizens First President Harry Kalaba has clarified that his party’s departure from the United Kwacha Alliance – UKA is not meant to join the UPND Alliance.
Speaking when he featured on the ‘Burning Issue’ program on 5 FM radio in Lusaka today, Mr. Kalaba said it is the CF’s desire to mobilize itself and become a party of choice in the country.
He said CF has no business working with the UPND contrary to assertions from some sections of society.
Mr. Kalaba said his party’s interest is to work with the people of Zambia inorder to alleviate their sufferings.
“We belong to the truth and light and darkness cannot not mix. We will never go the UPND route we will go the Zambian route to alleviate the challenges because we have no business working with UPND,” Mr. Kalaba said.
And Mr. Kalaba wondered why the UPND want to rush the constitutional Amendments when key stakeholders have rejected it.
He said the constitutional amendments need wide consultations and consensus to be reached and that laws should not be enacted with certain people in mind.
” Why is the UPND Government in a hurry to rush the constitutional amendments. LAZ, the church, political parties and all key stakeholders have rejected the amendments what is it that they are rushing for, why try to impose the amendments on the people. Laws should not be enacted with certain people in mind and the country should come first ” Mr. Kalaba said.
#SmartEagles2025
wonder why some opposition political leaders always like and stick to lies even when the isaues are not. Unless otherwise but what i know is that the constitution amendment process, if we recall and take the ECZ route had been very consultative. I saw the technical committee moving in provincial towns enganging with various stakeholders. Ordinary citizens, Members of the Church and the civil society in particular were engaged- , Civil society, political parties etc were part and among the people who contributed even in Lusaka there was a district gathering and national one but why should our political leaders always climb on lies and stick to it like I don’t know why why sure. This is very sad.
Otherwise the constitution amendment process was and still is very consultative. ECZ enganged a big number of stakeholders and their contributions are contained in the report. We have to move forward while those who only know lies and in the PF dununa reverse they can remain backwards no vundu.
The amendments to go forward because it is worth it