WE HAVE NO BUSINESS WORKING WITH THE UPND – KALABA



… ours is to work with the Zambian people inorder to alleviate their sufferings.



LUSAKA, THURSDAY, APRIL 24, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



Citizens First President Harry Kalaba has clarified that his party’s departure from the United Kwacha Alliance – UKA is not meant to join the UPND Alliance.



Speaking when he featured on the ‘Burning Issue’ program on 5 FM radio in Lusaka today, Mr. Kalaba said it is the CF’s desire to mobilize itself and become a party of choice in the country.



He said CF has no business working with the UPND contrary to assertions from some sections of society.



Mr. Kalaba said his party’s interest is to work with the people of Zambia inorder to alleviate their sufferings.





“We belong to the truth and light and darkness cannot not mix. We will never go the UPND route we will go the Zambian route to alleviate the challenges because we have no business working with UPND,” Mr. Kalaba said.



And Mr. Kalaba wondered why the UPND want to rush the constitutional Amendments when key stakeholders have rejected it.



He said the constitutional amendments need wide consultations and consensus to be reached and that laws should not be enacted with certain people in mind.



” Why is the UPND Government in a hurry to rush the constitutional amendments. LAZ, the church, political parties and all key stakeholders have rejected the amendments what is it that they are rushing for, why try to impose the amendments on the people. Laws should not be enacted with certain people in mind and the country should come first ” Mr. Kalaba said.



#SmartEagles2025