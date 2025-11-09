MALI : “WE HAVE RUN AWAY ENOUGH AND WE WILL NEVER RUN AGAIN. THAT’S IT, WE HAVE STOPPED & WILL HAVE TO CONFRONT THEM FOREVER.” ~ PRESIDENT. ASSIMI GOÏTA.





“We don’t want it to happen, but people need to know that Mali is ready for war. The MALIAN ARMED FORCES are doing the work first, but if necessary, we will recruit those under 18 to bring them to the front to defend the Nation, as the Constitution states.

And even if you are 60 years old, abroad, or outside the country, and you want to come and defend your country, we will enlist you and send you to the front. Otherwise, all 22 million MALIANS are potential combatants. We don’t want that to come to this, but if things get heated…” ~ GEN. ASSIMI GOÏTA, President of MALI.





May MALI & AES succeed in their fight against the western-sponsored tẹ̄rror!sts & agents of destabilisation imposed on them.