WE HAVE SIGNED AN MOU FOR THE SETTING UP OF A SMARTPHONE ASSEMBLY PLANT IN ZAMBIA – HH

Our last engagement in Shenzhen City this morning was with ZTE, a leading global ICT solutions provider. We signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to set up a smartphone assembly plant in Zambia.

As we work towards developing stronger e-commerce and

e-government platforms we want to ensure that all citizens can afford smartphone devices to access government services online.

We believe this MoU would be a flagship project in Zambia and bring many jobs, as we create increased digital solutions to our citizens through our E-government Division.

We have since left Shenzhen City for Jingganshan in the Pronvice of Jiangxi, where we will focus on tourism and investment.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia 🇿🇲