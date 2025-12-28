‘We Have the Quality to Beat Zimbabwe’: Hugo Broos Rallies Bafana Bafana After Egypt Loss

Hugo Broos Fires Warning to Zimbabwe as Bafana Bafana Chase AFCON Knockout Spot

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has insisted that Bafana Bafana’s confidence remains intact despite their narrow defeat to Egypt, warning Zimbabwe that his side will come out fighting in their decisive Group B encounter on Monday.

Bafana suffered a 1–0 loss to Egypt on Friday night after a first-half strike from Mohamed Salah, ending both their unbeaten run in the group and a remarkable 27-match streak without defeat.

Refereeing Decisions Fuel South Africa’s Response

Broos cut a frustrated figure after the match, pointing to what he described as poor officiating that went against his team. He said the controversial calls had only strengthened his players’ resolve ahead of the final group match.

According to the Belgian coach, the setback has sharpened his squad’s focus rather than dented their belief, as they remain confident in their ability to overcome Zimbabwe.

“The decisions that were made here today on the pitch have motivated us 200% to win the game on Monday against Zimbabwe,” Broos said.

Qualification Still Within Reach

Despite the loss, Bafana Bafana’s AFCON campaign is far from over. They sit second in the group on three points, three behind already-qualified Egypt.

A win against Zimbabwe at Stade de Marrakech on Monday evening will guarantee South Africa automatic progression to the knockout stage. While a draw could still be enough to see them advance, Broos has made it clear that his team will push aggressively for all three points.

“The first thing we have to do before the next one is forget about this game because it’s finished. Just because we lost today, it doesn’t mean the confidence is gone; we believe we have the quality to beat Zimbabwe,” he said.