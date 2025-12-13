We have to respect AFCON — Everton manager

Everton manager David Moyes has stressed that European clubs must show full respect for the Africa Cup of Nations, despite the long standing tensions surrounding its scheduling.

The AFCON tournament has frequently brought European clubs into conflict with African football authorities, particularly over the timing of player releases. These disputes often intensify during the season, as clubs worry about losing key players while national teams insist on their availability for international duty.

FIFA recently adjusted its guidelines ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, ruling that clubs are required to release players one week before the tournament begins. This decision marked a change from the previous rule, which mandated a two week release period.

Everton are set to be affected by the competition, with Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye expected to miss club duties while representing their countries. Despite this, Moyes made it clear he has no intention of standing in the way of their participation.

“We have to respect completely the Africa Cup of Nations,” Moyes said during a press conference on Friday, December 12.

“The players will go to play in the tournament for their countries, and rightly so. It’s a great thing they get selected for their countries, and we hope they do well.”

The Everton boss’ comments underline a more conciliatory stance, emphasising the importance of international football and recognising AFCON as a major global tournament that deserves the same respect as other continental competitions.