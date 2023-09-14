We Highly Welcome The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Between China And Venezuela- Fred M’membe



WE HIGHLY WELCOME THE COMPREHENSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN CHINA AND VENEZUELA

We resolutely support Venezuela’s just cause against external interference.

And we highly welcome the elevation of China’s relations with Venezuela to a “comprehensive strategic partnership”. This puts Venezuela in the very highest of relations with China.

The hierarchy is:

Mutual defence treaty. (DPRK is the only one at this, the highest level). All-weather strategic partnership (only two in this group – Pakistan and Venezuela). New era comprehensive strategic partnership (only Russia is in this category).

Venezuela deserves and needs the support of all progressive peoples, especially that of the Chinese people.

The visit of President Nicholas Maduro to China was only announced after he had landed. Here is President Xi Jinping’s statement today:

On the afternoon of September 13, President Xi Jinping held talks with Venezuelan President Maduro, who was in China for a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People.

Xi Jinping said, “I welcome your Excellency’s state visit to China. This marks your 5th visit to China since taking office as President, which fully reflects the brotherly friendship between China and Venezuela.

“China and Venezuela are trustworthy friends and partners in mutual development. China has always viewed its relationship with Venezuela from a strategic and long-term perspective. We will continue to firmly support Venezuela’s efforts to uphold its national sovereignty, national dignity, and social stability.

“We resolutely support Venezuela’s just cause against external interference. I am delighted to jointly announce with you the elevation of China-Venezuela relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between our two countries. I am keen to work with you to map out a blueprint for the development of China-Venezuela relations, consolidate and deepen cooperation in various fields between our two countries, bring more benefits to the people of both nations, and inject more positive energy into world peace and development.”

This is very clear and strong.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party

(Image credit: Aljazeera)