‎WE INCREASED CHAWAMA VOTE MARGIN BY 750% – KALABA

‎

‎

‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎

‎Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba says his party improved the vote margins in the Chawama by 750 percent, from around 200 in 2021 to over 1500 in the just ended by-elections.



‎

‎And Kalaba said CF is focussed on winning the August 2026 general elections.



‎

‎There have been calls for opposition parties to join forces ahead of the 2026 general elections following the election in Chawama in which the Tonse candidate Bright Nundwe emerged victorious, with some urging Kalaba and the other parties to join hands with the PF to oust the UPND from office.

https://youtu.be/p8koXJSwF6E?si=aldy8e-0Db2jIxUP



‎

‎But in an interview yesterday, Kalaba said the CF did not lose but actually gained in Chawama following

‎

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/we-increased-chawama-vote-margin-by-750-kalaba/