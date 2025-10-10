WE MAY LEAVE TONSE ALLIANCE – DANNY PULE



Tonse Alliance Vice Chairperson, Danny Pule, has warned that his party, the Christian Democratic Party (CDP), is considering pulling out of the alliance, if ongoing internal wrangles are not addressed.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Dr. Pule said he has, in his capacity as Vice Chairperson, engaged individuals issuing conflicting statements within the alliance in an effort to restore unity.





Dr. Pule emphasized that his party does not want to be associated with the ongoing squabbles, adding that CDP will soon convene a party congress to decide the way forward.





“As things stand, the CDP is actively preparing for the 2026 general elections,” said Dr. Pule.



He expressed disappointment with the current state of affairs in the alliance, adding that most Zambians trusted the alliance as a special vehicle for the 2026 general elections.





Dr. Pule further disclosed that his party will soon issue an official statement regarding its continued membership in the alliance.



Angel Kasabo

RCV News