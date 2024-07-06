WE NEED PF TO BE STRONG, WE NEED STRONG OPPOSITION – MWEETWA

MINISTER of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa has encouraged the former ruling party, Patriotic Front (PF) to remain strong and not crumble amidst their current internal impasse.

Mweetwa sympathetically reminded the PF of having the largest representation after the current ruling party, hence the need to put their house in order and carry out their duties as an opposition by providing robust checks and balances.

Speaking as he reacted to the former head of state Edgar Lungu’s press briefing yesterday, where he made various allegations against the ruling party, the minister urged the former president to focus on reconciling his party as opposed to passing blame on the UPND for the wrangles being faced in their party are self inflicted.

“Lungu together with his team should understand that what they are going through is self inflicted injury. PF should now stop resorting to finger pointing because it won’t help them solve matters,” Mweetwa stated.

“We think that they now have an opportunity to mend fences because we need them to be strong. They have the largest representation in parliament, so we need a strong opposition for vibrant and robust checks and balances to promote our democracy and our development.”

The minister also schooled Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to the former ruling party to conduct themselves in an honourable manner whilst carrying out their mandates in the house.

Mweetwa advised PF MPs to stop undermining the proceedings of parliament by displaying “unruly” behaviour, but should understand and accept that they are no longer in government.

“Perhaps they are still coming to terms with the fact they are not in government and that the people of Zambia voted them out.”

“Between 2011 and 2021 while in opposition, you will find that we were orderly, the presiding officer had no difficulties in bringing the House to order but under the current parliament, almost everyday the presiding officer has to order a member of parliament to leave the house due to unruly behavior and indiscipline,” said Mweetwa.