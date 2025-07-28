CLEANING FEELS LIKE A PUNISHMENT



We Need to Copy Rwanda on How to Make Lusaka a Clean and Green Garden City – Councillor Simataa





Kamwala Ward Councillor Hon. Mainda Simataa says there’s need to copy best practices from Rwanda on cleanliness, if the goal of making Lusaka achieve the status of a Clean, Green and Healthy City like Kigali is in Africa, is going to be achieved.





Speaking when he represented Lusaka City Mayor Chilando Chitangala at the launch of a clean-up exercise organized by Clean Cities initiative and graced by the Minister of Local Government Hon. Gift Sialubalo, Councillor Simataa said the only difference between Lusaka and Kigali in terms of cleanliness, is that Public Health Laws in Rwanda are religiously observed by all, and enforced with military discipline.





“The cleanliness we see in other cities did not happen by accident – citizens there have taken up the responsibility for their own health, but here, when you invite people for a clean-up, they feel like its a punishment. In as much as we need to build more capacity for our waste management systems and companies, cleanliness should start in our minds, in our homes and business places,” said Councillor Simataa.





28 July 2025

LUSAKA CBD