We need to pray for our brother (Ibrahim Traore) and warn America, leave that brother alone – Minister Louis Farrakhan tells Africans

Leader of the Nation of Islam (NOI) Minister Louis Farrakhan, has called for the rise of Africa against Western forces.

During a recent meeting with his congregation, Louis inferred that they pray for Traore and his family and warn America to keep away from him.

“We need to pray for our brother (Ibrahim Traore) and his family and warn America, leave that brother alone,” Louis told the people listening to him during the conference.

Although Louis did not explicitly mention or refer to Captain Traore, his warning to America and other Western forces concerning Africa was still evident.

Captain Ibrahim Traore, who has been the interim president of Burkina since he took charge in 2022 has faced and survived over 18 assassinations.

According to sources and reports, Traore’s attempted assassination has been funded and influenced by Western forces.