WE NEVER PROCURED LEAKED CONDOMS WHEN I WAS HEALTH MINISTER – Dr Chitalu Chilufya

…. Reveals that the HoneyBee scam is a creation of tenderpreneures, individuals who were so scared of the legacy that was created in the health sector

Lusaka—Monday January 9th 2023

Smart Eagles

The HoneyBee scam is a creation of individuals and tenderpreneures who were so scared of the legacy we created in the Ministry of health, PF Presidential Candidate Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said.

The former Health Minister revealed that the “HoneyBee” lie was a scam of the century adding that the President Edgar Lungu led administration never procured leaked condoms and expired drugs.

Dr. Chilufya who is also Mansa Central lawmaker warned that science should not be sacrificed for political expedience.

He said this when he featured on Diamond TV’s “COSTA” last night.

“So I want to put the record straight. Zambia’s procurement system can never allow the procurement of expired drugs. I challenge you Costa today to show me evidence now of any drugs that were procured and were expired. Check in any regulatory institutions and I tell you that you will find none,” he said.

“Local and external, no expired drugs… bring on the table here evidence from the WHO accredited laboratory of any evidence of leaking condoms. And I will tell you that there have been none. So these are the politics that we need to detoxify in this country. Let’s not sacrifice science at the altar of politics, just for political expedience. And the media has a critical role to play.”

Dr Chilufya said the procurement in question was done to ensure that there was no stock out of medicines in the country.

He stressed the need for those still alleging that the drugs in question were expired to put evidence on the table.

The lawmaker detested the screaming of defamatory statements in the HoneyBee scam without attaching evidence to the matter.

“I will tell you that if you analyze all the events that led to that procurement, you will only conclude that government worked to avoid a stock out of medicines. That is similar to what we are seeing today. What we are seeing today, which is a very grave situation, stock out of medicines in all public health facilities is a recipe for increased mortality deaths of Zambia,” he said.

“I will not accept that we use the HoneyBee scam as a decoy in the current mismanagement of the health sector. It’s important that if we claim that these drugs were expired, we put evidence on the table. We cannot just scream defamatory statements without backing evidence. And I want to emphasize this, there was no procurement leaking condoms and expired drugs under the ministry of health in my time as minister of health or under the PF cabinet.”