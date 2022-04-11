WE REJECTED THE BULK SUPPLY AGREEMENT (BSA), CEC UNDERTAKING BECAUSE IT CAUSED ZESCO ALOT OF HARM

….. as Mundubile challenges UPND leaders pushing for the renewal of BSA to come in the open and declared ownership of CEC

Kelvin Sichizya

April 10, 2022 – The opposition in Zambia has categorically rejected the renewal of the Bulk Supply Agreement (BSA) under the Copper belt Energy Corporation (CEC) because such a contract which lasted 25 years nearly sent ZESCO into oblivion

The BSA, signed in the 1990s and lasting 25 years gave some people a leeway to buy power at 4 Cents per kilowatt hour which they later resold to the Mining Companies at 11 Cents for several years crippling the growth of ZESCO as a power company.

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile, speaking on Lwansase radio yesterday said ZESCO continued making losses for 25 years until only about 3 years ago.

Mr. Mundubile who is PF Member of the Central Committee (MCC) and Member of Parliament for Mporokoso Central says the contract which was very “dirty” finally expired only a few years ago restoring relief in the power company but said the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) wants to sign such a contract again.

“We know that some UPND leaders are interested parties and that the same ZESCO seems to be in a hurry to have the contract renewed” but be reminded that as the opposition, we reject it and we shall do everything possible in our power to stop it”

He said PF amended both the ELECTRICITY ACT and the ENERGY REGULATION BOARD ACT to stop such acts and liberalise such energy supply because it cuased ZESCO untold misery.

“We want those advocating for such an action to come out in the open and claim CEC as their own and therefore declare interest”, said the leader of the opposition .

He said CEC was not an advantage and that ZESCO remained static for a long time and could not grow.

Meanwhile Mr. Mundubile has asked the UPND government to tell the Zambian people what happened to 65 vehicles which the ruling party claims were bought for PF by ZESCO.

“The problem is that UPND is not telling people the truth” he said adding “if their investigations have proved otherwise, tell the people you accused PF wrongly.”

He said the problem with the UPND is the quick accusations against others but when they prove themselves wrong, they remain mute just to guard against their failures.

On ZAFICO and the ZESCO treated poles worth $30million, he urgued that the company had the capacity to produce the poles within 12 months, dismissing other claims as ” simply hidden agenda” and a deliberate ploy to deny ZAFFICO and youths an empowerment”

Mr. Mundubile wondered how a government could externalise such large amounts of money to foreign beneficiaries living out its own people out in the cold.

The law maker said, that was going to a perfect opportunity for the local company and for Small and Medium Enterprises some of whom were to take it as a “big starting point” into becoming big

